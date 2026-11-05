Austin Hit-and-Run on South 1st Street Kills Pedestrian, Police Say

AUSTIN, Texas – A driver hit a pedestrian in the 4100 block of South 1st Street in Austin early Sunday and left without stopping, killing the woman, Austin police said. The Austin Police Department is investigating the fatal crash and is looking for the vehicle and its driver.

Officers responded at about 12:52 a.m. Sunday, November 1, to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle that police have not identified. According to APD, the driver did not stop or try to help the victim.

Medics took the pedestrian to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police described her as an unidentified White woman. They have not released her name.

76th fatal crash of the year in Austin

APD is counting the crash as Austin’s 76th fatal crash of 2026. Those 76 crashes have killed 78 people. On the same date in 2025, the city had recorded 81 fatal crashes and 85 deaths.

Police said the details come from an initial assessment and the investigation is still open. “Fatality information may change,” the department said in its release.

How to help

Anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tipsters can stay anonymous through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program. They can visit austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.

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