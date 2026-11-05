Austin Pedestrian Killed in West Longspur Boulevard Crash, Police Say

AUSTIN, Texas – A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit him in the 700 block of West Longspur Boulevard in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers responded to the collision at about 1:58 p.m. on November 3. Medics took the man, an unidentified Hispanic male, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. Investigators determined the driver was not intoxicated, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

79th fatal crash of the year

APD is investigating the crash as Austin’s 79th fatal crash of 2026. Those crashes have killed 81 people so far this year.

On the same date in 2025, the city had recorded 81 fatal crashes that resulted in 85 deaths, according to the department.

Police said the details come from an initial assessment of the crash. The investigation is still pending, and fatality information may change.

How to share information

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can also go anonymously to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by phone at (512) 472-8477.

Police have not released the man’s name. The case number is 26-3070747.

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