Houston Cold Case Murder Charge Filed in 2007 Crofton Street Strangulation

Houston police have charged 47-year-old Zachary Harper with murder in the 2007 strangulation of 29-year-old Yoshea Jarmon, whose body was found at 9555 Crofton Street on September 15, 2007. The case is a Houston cold case murder that detectives revisited years later.

Harper is charged in the 338th Criminal District Court. He is already in jail on murder charges in an unrelated incident, according to the Houston Police Department.

What detectives say happened

HPD Homicide Division Detective J. Caten reported that Jarmon was found dead inside her apartment and appeared to have been strangled.

Witnesses said they saw a man believed to be Harper near the victim’s apartment around the time she was found. Her vehicle was taken and turned up a few days later near a location where Harper was staying, Caten reported.

Cold case work and charges

Detectives with the HPD Homicide Division‘s Cold Case Unit believe the victim and Harper had a history of family violence. After further investigation and evidence testing, investigators consulted the Harris County District Attorney‘s Office, and Harper was charged.

Police did not say in the release when the charge was filed or what the unrelated murder case involves. A murder charge is an accusation, and Harper has not been convicted in this case.

The case is listed under HPD incident number 136599807.

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