Houston Fatal Fire Near Northside Home Leaves Woman, 61, Dead

HOUSTON, Texas – A 61-year-old woman died in a house fire in the 1500 block of Hamblen Street in the Near Northside area of Houston on Tuesday morning, and Houston police are waiting on autopsy results to learn how she died.

Patrol officers and Houston Fire Department crews responded to the residence at about 6:45 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters found an unresponsive woman inside, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the victim as Juana Miranda.

Cause of death and fire under investigation

Sergeant C. Ponder of the HPD Homicide Division reported that the investigation depends on the autopsy, which will determine her cause of death.

The Houston Fire Department Arson Division is investigating what started the fire. Investigators have not said whether they suspect foul play.

How to help

Anyone with information about the case should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

The case carries HPD incident number 709017526.

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