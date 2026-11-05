Houston Hit-and-Run on Hillcroft Avenue Kills 71-Year-Old Man, HPD Says

HOUSTON, Texas – A 71-year-old man hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston has died, and Houston police are still looking for the driver.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. on November 1 in the 12200 block of Hillcroft Avenue. Doctors pronounced the man dead on November 3.

Investigators with the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division said an unknown vehicle struck the man, and the driver did not stop to help him. Sergeant E. Alejandro and Officers N. Solomon and M. Aldana reported the findings.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition. He died there two days later.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has not released his name. The office is waiting to notify his family.

Police have not described the vehicle or the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

How to help

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle can contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065. Tips can also go anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The incident number is 708260926.

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