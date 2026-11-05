El Paso Police Make Maximum Speed Law Their November Traffic Focus

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department has named the state’s maximum speed requirement as its traffic focus for November 2026. The department’s Traffic Unit and the Safe Communities program, both part of the Special Services Division, issued the announcement on November 4.

The focus centers on Texas Transportation Code Section 545.351, which requires drivers to travel at a speed that is reasonable and prudent for the conditions. The department did not say in its announcement whether it will add patrols or enforcement operations this month.

What the law requires

Under the statute, a driver may not go faster than is reasonable and prudent under the circumstances. Drivers must also account for actual and potential hazards on the road.

The law requires drivers to control their speed as needed to avoid hitting another person or vehicle on or entering the highway. It says drivers must do so in compliance with the law and with each person’s duty to use due care.

The statute also lists situations that call for a reduced speed. A driver must slow to an appropriate speed when:

approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing;

approaching and going around a curve;

approaching a hill crest;

traveling on a narrow or winding roadway; and

a special hazard exists in traffic, including pedestrians, weather or highway conditions.

Monthly traffic focus

The El Paso Police Department picks a traffic law to highlight each month. November’s pick puts the spotlight on speed that fits the conditions, not only the posted limit.

Reporters can direct questions to Det. Judy Oviedo of the department’s Public Affairs and Media Relations office at 915-838-5098 or ASKPD@elpasotexas.gov.

More news from the Sun City is available on the El Paso topic page.

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