AUSTIN, Texas – A pedestrian died early Sunday after a vehicle hit her on North IH 35 in Austin, police said. Austin police identified her as Gabbrielle Pousset.

Officers responded at about 12:20 a.m. on November 1 to the 8000 block of North IH 35 Southbound. The crash happened in the main lanes of travel. Pousset died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Austin Police Department. Police have not said whether the driver faces any charges.

75th fatal crash of the year in Austin

Police are investigating the collision as Austin’s 75th fatal crash of 2026. The 75 crashes have killed 77 people.

The city had a higher count at this point last year. On the same date in 2025, Austin had recorded 81 fatal crashes and 85 deaths.

Police said the details come from the initial assessment of the crash. The investigation is still pending, and the fatality information may change.

How to share information

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can also go anonymously to Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or by phone at (512) 472-8477.

The case number is 26-3050048.

The post Austin Pedestrian Killed in North IH 35 Southbound Crash, Police Say first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.