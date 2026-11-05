Austin Pedestrian Killed on S. Congress Avenue; Driver Arrested for DWI

AUSTIN, Texas – A pedestrian died after a vehicle hit her Sunday evening in the 4200 block of S. Congress Avenue in Austin, and police arrested the driver on a DWI charge, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers responded at about 6:44 p.m. on November 1 to a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not identified her. They described her as a Black woman.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Olivia Mills. Officers arrested her for DWI.

Austin’s 77th fatal crash of 2026

APD is investigating the collision as the city’s 77th fatal crash of 2026. The 77 crashes have killed 79 people. On the same date in 2025, Austin had recorded 81 fatal crashes and 85 deaths.

Police said the information comes from the initial assessment of the crash. The investigation is still pending, and the fatality information may change.

How to give police a tip

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

People can also send an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

The case number is 26-3051634.

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