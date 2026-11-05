South Mopac Fatal Crash in Austin Kills 16-Year-Old, Driver Charged

AUSTIN, Texas – A 16-year-old passenger died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on northbound South Mopac Expressway in Austin, and police arrested the 18-year-old driver of his vehicle on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Austin police officers responded at 9:43 p.m. Monday, November 2, to the 2100 block of South Mopac Expressway northbound. The passenger died at the scene. Police did not release his name because of his age.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Joseph Isaiah Miller. Medical crews took him to a local hospital for treatment, and he remained there when police issued their report Wednesday.

The driver of the second vehicle went to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released, according to police.

Drug recognition experts found driver intoxicated

Austin Police Department Drug Recognition Experts responded to the scene. They determined Miller was intoxicated while driving, police said. Miller was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. A charge is an accusation, not a finding of guilt.

Year’s fatal crash count

Police are investigating the wreck as Austin’s 78th fatal crash of 2026. The 78 crashes have killed 80 people. On the same date in 2025, the city had recorded 81 fatal crashes that killed 85 people.

Police said the information comes from the initial assessment and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

The wreck follows other deadly crashes in the city, including a Menchaca Road crash that killed a 17-year-old motorcyclist.

How to give a tip

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. People can also submit anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

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