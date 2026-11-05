Austin Police Seek Second Suspect in Roy Guerrero Park Robbery

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police are asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect in an aggravated robbery near Secret Beach in Roy Guerrero Park. The robbery happened at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at 400 Grove Boulevard, according to the Austin Police Department.

Two adult men used weapons to threaten a juvenile, police said. They took the victim’s cellular phone, fishing pole, tackle box and additional fishing gear.

Detectives with the APD Robbery Unit have identified one suspect. They are still working to identify the second man.

Suspect description

Police described the unidentified suspect this way:

Light-skinned Hispanic male

Spoke both English and Spanish

17 to 22 years old

Approximately 5’10” to 6′ tall

Skinny build

Dark, curly hair

Mustache

Tattoo of a rifle on the upper right arm

Possible tattoo on the right hand

Last seen wearing a tan Champion brand backpack and a black Ramones t-shirt

How to give a tip

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can also go to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program anonymously at austincrimestoppers.org or by phone at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

The case number is 26-2110572.

For more local crime coverage, see recent reports on an Austin police search for a suspect in a South Lamar Boulevard robbery.

The post Austin Police Seek Second Suspect in Roy Guerrero Park Robbery first appeared on Texas News | Houston, Dallas, Austin, El Paso | Texas Herald News.