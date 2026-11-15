⚠️ How a tech glitch can ripple through U.S. air travel

A recent nationwide, 4+ hour grounding of flights happened because the U.S. air traffic control system overloaded old equipment, causing intermittent gaps in communications and radar.

A contractor was replacing old copper wire with fiber optic cable when the system saw over 1,000 connection attempts every 4–5 seconds, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. For safety, the FAA shut down airspace until the issue was under control.

Here’s what’s going on behind the scenes:

The U.S. has 22 regional air traffic control centers that manage high‑altitude, long‑distance flights.

that manage high‑altitude, long‑distance flights. Planes are handed off from airport towers → approach control → regional centers as they climb and descend.

as they climb and descend. Controllers talk to pilots mainly by radio , using a huge telecom network that’s being upgraded from copper to fiber .

, using a huge telecom network that’s being upgraded from . A problem in that network can affect up to 17 of the 22 centers, disrupting flights thousands of miles away.

Experts say backup systems (like satellite phones, pilot‑to‑pilot radio, onboard traffic alerts, and light signals from towers) help keep flying safe even during outages.