📢 Community rallies around family of Eagle River freshman

Friends, family, and the Eagle River community are mourning 15-year-old Levi Curry, a high school freshman who died from cardiac arrest after collapsing while playing football in PE class last week.

Levi, who was 6'3" and a standout football player at Eagle River High School, was recently named one of the best defensive players in Alaska. His parents, Mary and James Curry, say he was born with a heart condition but had surgery that “basically healed it” and lived like a normal kid.

He’s being remembered not just for football, but for his kindness, leadership, and big smile. His funeral on Wednesday drew nearly 500 people, with teammates and coaches even digging his grave by hand, a special tradition in their church.

Levi was also an organ donor, and hospital staff and recipients gathered this week to honor that gift.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help cover medical bills for anyone who wishes to support them.