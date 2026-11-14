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📅 Turkey Trot race packet pickup on Nov. 21
3 days ago
📅 Turkey Trot packet pickup details
If you’re signed up for the Turkey Trot, you can pick up your race packet on:
- Saturday, November 21, 2026
- From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
The event listing doesn’t give a specific pickup location, just the date and time, so be sure to check your Turkey Trot registration info or town communications for the exact spot.
Plan to stop by during that five-hour window to grab your bib and any race materials so you’re ready to go on race day.
More Info: Turkey Trot Packet Pickup — Town of Double Oak
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