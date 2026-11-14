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Canyon Lake
Boat Ramp 22 at Canyon Lake closing Nov. 17
13 days ago
Boat Ramp 22 at Canyon Lake will be closed on Tuesday, November 17 while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launches a barge for a Texas Water Company project. Only the boat ramp will be closed; the parking lot will stay open, and the ramp is expected to reopen as usual on Wednesday, November 18.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Comal County, Texas
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