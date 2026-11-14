📢 Lady Panther volleyball players earn top district, academic honors

Blanco ISD is celebrating the Lady Panther Volleyball team for standout performances both on the court and in the classroom.

District volleyball honors:

Defensive Player of the Year: Lily Bendele

Lily Bendele Blocker of the Year: Averie Vargas

Averie Vargas 1st Team All-District: Kamryn Gaskamp, Briley Myers, Brylee Stipanovich

Kamryn Gaskamp, Briley Myers, Brylee Stipanovich 2nd Team All-District: Payton Craft, Amelia Bonar

Payton Craft, Amelia Bonar Honorable Mention: Layla Palmer

Academic All-State (Seniors):

Every senior on the team qualified for Academic All-State.

1st Team: Jolene Forsberg

Jolene Forsberg 2nd Team: Amelia Bonar, Briley Myers

Amelia Bonar, Briley Myers Honorable Mention: Brylee Stipanovich, Lily Bendele, Kamryn Gaskamp, Payton Craft

The district shares how proud they are of these athletes for representing Blanco ISD with hard work and dedication.