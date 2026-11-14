undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Volleyball
Lady Panther volleyball earns district and Academic All-State honors
4 days ago
📢 Lady Panther volleyball players earn top district, academic honors
Blanco ISD is celebrating the Lady Panther Volleyball team for standout performances both on the court and in the classroom.
District volleyball honors:
- Defensive Player of the Year: Lily Bendele
- Blocker of the Year: Averie Vargas
- 1st Team All-District: Kamryn Gaskamp, Briley Myers, Brylee Stipanovich
- 2nd Team All-District: Payton Craft, Amelia Bonar
- Honorable Mention: Layla Palmer
Academic All-State (Seniors):
Every senior on the team qualified for Academic All-State.
- 1st Team: Jolene Forsberg
- 2nd Team: Amelia Bonar, Briley Myers
- Honorable Mention: Brylee Stipanovich, Lily Bendele, Kamryn Gaskamp, Payton Craft
The district shares how proud they are of these athletes for representing Blanco ISD with hard work and dedication.
More Info: Blanco Independent School District -
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.