📅 Mount Airy Fire Company marks 100 years of service

The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company in Mount Airy, Md. just celebrated its 100th anniversary with a big “Fire Apparatus Muster” at the station.

Dozens of vintage and modern fire trucks from many departments and private collectors were on display. The day featured pumping demonstrations, a junior firefighter competition, a raffle, food, and a fire truck judging contest.

The company still owns its original 1926 American LaFrance Engine 1, bought for $8,325 and restored twice, most recently in a three‑year professional restoration starting in 2015. A new 2026 model fire engine with a low hose bed and 1,000‑gallon tank is on the way.

Today, the company has 75 active volunteers and 12 bays housing engines, a ladder truck, rescue squad, ambulances, brush and utility units, an ATV and a medic chase car. A junior firefighter program trains 21 members ages 12–16 in basics like hose work and CPR, preparing them to become firefighters and EMTs at 16.