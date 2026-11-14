📢 Wildfire mitigation webinar for Texas city officials

City leaders can join a Zoom webinar on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.: “Wildfire Mitigation: Lessons from the Front Lines.”

Speakers from the City of Borger and the Texas A&M Forest Service will share how Borger’s wildfire mitigation program helped protect the community during the 2024 Texas Panhandle wildfires, plus practical strategies and resources cities can use to reduce wildfire risk.

Cost: $25 (members), $50 (non-members)

Who it’s for: mayors, councilmembers, city managers, emergency management staff, fire service leaders, and other city officials and staff responsible for preparedness and resilience.

Registration deadline: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

After that, you can buy the recorded webinar via TML On Demand.

The webinar is live on Zoom; links will be emailed on November 25 and December 2. If you don’t see the link, check spam or email onlinetraining@tml.org.

This training is only for city officials and staff and may not be publicly shared. It offers 1.0 CMO recorded CEU.