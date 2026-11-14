📅 No Pressure Book Club at Moonshine Drinkery

Looking for a low‑key way to talk books with other adults?

Join the No Pressure Book Club on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM at Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W Santa Rosa St, Victoria, TX 77901.

This club is different: instead of everyone reading the same title, there’s a theme and you bring whatever you’ve been reading that fits.

For this meeting, the theme is “As Good As It Gets” – bring a 5 out of 5–rated book (or close to it) to share and swap recommendations.

Come hang out, talk about your favorites, and leave with new ideas for what to read next. No required reading, just show up and join the conversation.