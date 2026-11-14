💰 Check lunch balances before they hit $50

The district wants students to keep enjoying their usual cafeteria meals.

Starting November 30, any student whose unpaid meal balance reaches $50 will be given an alternative meal instead of being allowed to charge more regular meals.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to log in and check their child’s lunch account now and add funds if needed, so students can keep all their normal menu options.

If your student’s balance is close to $50, consider making a payment soon to avoid the switch to alternative meals.