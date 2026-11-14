⚠️ JCSUD proposes 2027 water & sewer rate increases

Johnson County Special Utility District (JCSUD) is proposing a 5% water and 3% wastewater rate increase for 2027. First‑tier residential water would go up only 3%, and the monthly minimum charge would not change. New rates are expected to start February 2027 based on January use.

Key dates:

Nov 17, 2026 – First draft of the 2027 Annual Budget

– First draft of the Dec 15, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – Public hearing on the proposed rate changes at 740 FM 3048, Joshua, TX 76058 (JCSUD board room)

Help if you’re struggling:

CareShare Program – bill help for eligible customers in hardship

– bill help for eligible customers in hardship Leak Adjustment Policy – possible bill adjustment after fixing a qualifying leak

You can also use WaterSmart, JCSUD’s free online portal, to track usage and spot leaks.

Questions or comments? Email helpinfo@jcsud.com or call 817-760-5200 (Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.).