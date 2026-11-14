📅 Centeno Elementary students honor veterans on campus

Centeno Elementary held a special Veterans Day celebration, starting with a parade through the school where students lined the halls, waved American flags, and displayed their Veterans Day artwork.

Veterans were invited by students’ families, who could also send in photos and information so their loved ones could be recognized during the program. Principal Cynthia Sierra shared that this has been a school tradition for several years to thank veterans connected to the Centeno “Buck” family.

After the parade, everyone gathered in the gymnasium for a ceremony featuring the school’s GEMS dancers, choir, and National Elementary Honor Society. Students honored veterans through dance, song, historical reflections, and a poem.

School counselors Angelica Charles and Myrna Canales helped organize the event, which ended with veterans sharing lunch, snacks, and time with family at tables set up for the gathering.

The celebration was a heartfelt way for the school community to say: thank you for your service and sacrifices.