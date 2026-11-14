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📅 Lady Tiger Basketball at Hamilton Tournament Nov 19–21
📅 Lady Tiger Basketball at Hamilton Tournament (JV & Varsity)
The Hico Lady Tiger Basketball teams (both JV and Varsity) will play in the Hamilton Tournament from Thursday, November 19, 2026 through Saturday, November 21, 2026.
This is listed on the Hico ISD district calendar as an athletics event. Families, students, and fans can mark their calendars and plan to support the Lady Tigers during the tournament.
Dates: 11/19/2026 – 11/21/2026
Check with Hico ISD Athletics or your player’s coach for game times, exact gym location, and any ticket details.
More Info: 🏀Lady Tiger Basketball @ Hamilton Tournament (JV/V...
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