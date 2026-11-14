📅 Winterfest 2026: Holiday fun & Toys for Tots

Winterfest 2026 is happening on December 5th from 5–7 PM.

Bring your family and friends for an evening of holiday fun, including:

Tree lighting ceremony

Visit from Santa

Meet the Grinch and Elf on the Shelf

and Face painting

Balloon artist

Train rides

And more holiday activities

You’re encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.

Come out and celebrate the season together and make some new holiday memories!