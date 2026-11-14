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Oak Point
📅 Winterfest 2026 with Santa, train rides and Toys for Tots
13 days ago
📅 Winterfest 2026: Holiday fun & Toys for Tots
Winterfest 2026 is happening on December 5th from 5–7 PM.
Bring your family and friends for an evening of holiday fun, including:
- Tree lighting ceremony
- Visit from Santa
- Meet the Grinch and Elf on the Shelf
- Face painting
- Balloon artist
- Train rides
- And more holiday activities
You’re encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.
Come out and celebrate the season together and make some new holiday memories!
More Info: Winterfest 2026 • Oak Point, TX
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