📅 Freeport Library December hours & STEM, teen, and book events

The Freeport Branch Library (410 N Brazosport Blvd., Freeport, TX 77541, phone 979-233-3622) has a full December schedule for all ages.

For young children ages 3–5, “Storytime Help You With STEM! BCLS Can…” happens Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Kids explore science, technology, engineering, math, and logic through stories and activities. A QR code links to STEM items in the Library of Things.

For adults 19+, the “For the Love of Fiction” group meets Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. to discuss “Glass Girls” by Daniella Shokoohi. Copies are at the branch, and eBook/eAudiobook versions are on CloudLibrary.

For teens 12–18, a Teen Lock-In is set for Friday, Dec. 11, 6–8 p.m. It includes pizza, board games, and other activities. Registration is required.

For kids 6–11, a “DIY Snow” STEM program will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. as a quick, hands-on science activity.

Regular hours: Mon & Wed 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Tue, Thu & Sat 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; closed Fri & Sun. Curbside pickup runs daily 12–5 p.m. All BCLS branches will be closed 12/24–12/26. The library also invites patrons to follow its social media accounts.