Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Amarillo, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Shelter: Rebel Animal Rescue

Adoption Fee: $150

Archie is a 4‑year‑old Shih Tzu mix with two fun speeds: zooming around like a little tornado, then crashing for serious cuddle time on the couch. He’s described as a great dog in the home and really is the “whole package” in one fluffy body.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Chihuahua

Pomeranian / Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Gracie's Project

Daphne is a young, small‑breed mix who’s the perfect size for lap time and indoor living. As a Pomeranian/Chihuahua blend, she’s likely to enjoy being close to her people and part of the daily routine.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Rebel Animal Rescue

Adoption Fee: $150

Bruce is a senior Schnauzer mix, a great choice if you love calmer, more settled dogs. Seniors often just want a soft bed, gentle walks, and a person to love.

👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Rebel Animal Rescue

Adoption Fee: $150

Blaze is another senior Schnauzer mix hoping for a quiet, loving home. With his chocolate coat and gentle age, he’s a wonderful match for someone wanting a more relaxed companion.

👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Amarillo area, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Visit their links, share with friends and family, or contact Rebel Animal Rescue or Gracie's Project directly to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.