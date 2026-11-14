Jourdanton has some very sweet dogs waiting at Atascosa County Animal Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

This little brown German Shepherd mix boy is still a baby and looking for a home to grow up in. As a young pup, he’ll need training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

A sweet brown German Shepherd mix girl, also just a baby, hoping for a family to teach her and help her feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Kirby

Breed: Papillon mix

Papillon mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

Kirby is a young Papillon mix with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Kirby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Duncan

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

Duncan is a black German Shepherd mix puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. He’ll benefit from basic training, playtime, and a steady routine.

👉 Meet Duncan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: MidKnight

Breed: Chow Chow mix

Chow Chow mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

MidKnight is a young black Chow Chow mix with a bold, beautiful look. She’s still young and will need guidance as she settles into a new home.

👉 Meet MidKnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sally

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male (listed as male in shelter record)

(listed as male in shelter record) Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

Sally is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a classic black-and-tan style coat. As a baby, he’ll need training, social time, and a patient family.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Shelly

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male (listed as male in shelter record)

(listed as male in shelter record) Color: Black

Black Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Location: Jourdanton, TX

Shelly is another adorable German Shepherd mix puppy with a sleek black coat. He’s ready for someone to show him the ropes and help him grow into a great companion.

👉 Meet Shelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.