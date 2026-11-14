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🐶 Playful Shepherd Pups & More Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jourdanton
Jourdanton has some very sweet dogs waiting at Atascosa County Animal Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.
Unnamed German Shepherd Puppy (Male)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
This little brown German Shepherd mix boy is still a baby and looking for a home to grow up in. As a young pup, he’ll need training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unnamed German Shepherd Puppy (Female)
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
A sweet brown German Shepherd mix girl, also just a baby, hoping for a family to teach her and help her feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kirby
- Name: Kirby
- Breed: Papillon mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
Kirby is a young Papillon mix with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Kirby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duncan
- Name: Duncan
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
Duncan is a black German Shepherd mix puppy who’s ready to learn all about family life. He’ll benefit from basic training, playtime, and a steady routine.
👉 Meet Duncan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MidKnight
- Name: MidKnight
- Breed: Chow Chow mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
MidKnight is a young black Chow Chow mix with a bold, beautiful look. She’s still young and will need guidance as she settles into a new home.
👉 Meet MidKnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Name: Sally
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male (listed as male in shelter record)
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
Sally is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a classic black-and-tan style coat. As a baby, he’ll need training, social time, and a patient family.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shelly
- Name: Shelly
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male (listed as male in shelter record)
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
Shelly is another adorable German Shepherd mix puppy with a sleek black coat. He’s ready for someone to show him the ropes and help him grow into a great companion.
👉 Meet Shelly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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