The Lovejoy Leopards will play the Celina Bobcats in a Bi-District playoff game at Leopard Stadium in Lucas, TX on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. The game will have one official live video stream from Dave Campbell's Texas Sports, and no other live video streams are allowed. Watch live here: Dave Campbell's Texas Sports broadcast.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lovejoy Independent School District