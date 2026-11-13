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American Football
Lovejoy vs. Celina playoff game live stream info
7 days ago
The Lovejoy Leopards will play the Celina Bobcats in a Bi-District playoff game at Leopard Stadium in Lucas, TX on Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. The game will have one official live video stream from Dave Campbell's Texas Sports, and no other live video streams are allowed. Watch live here: Dave Campbell's Texas Sports broadcast.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lovejoy Independent School District
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