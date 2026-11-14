🚧 Eastbound Main Street closed Sunday night, Nov. 15

Eastbound Main Street will be closed between Coleman Boulevard and 1st Street on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 7–11 p.m.

During this time:

Westbound Main Street stays open.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured south on Coleman Blvd , around Simpson Plaza , then along Frisco Square Blvd to reconnect with Main Street .

, around , then along to reconnect with . If you’re heading to Frisco Street , you can turn left onto Frisco Street from Frisco Square Blvd and cross the closure to reach the rest of Frisco Street.

, you can and cross the closure to reach the rest of Frisco Street. This same route gives access to the Rollertown Beerworks parking lot.

Follow the posted detour signs, and you can also use Waze on your smartphone to navigate around the closure.