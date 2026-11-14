⚠️ DDOT reminds riders: no horses on city buses

A viral video showed a horse briefly boarding a Detroit DDOT bus near 7 Mile and Strasburg on Saturday evening, while the owner says he was in town giving kids rides for a fundraiser and decided to film a quick video as the bus pulled up.

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) says this goes against their rules. Service animals are allowed on buses, but horses are not. DDOT says the incident is under investigation and they are speaking with the driver.

In a statement, DDOT said the situation was “not consistent with DDOT policy” and could create an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for passengers.

City officials say they will retrain all bus drivers and educate residents about DDOT’s efforts to provide safe, reliable service.

If you ride DDOT, plan on bringing only service animals on board, following existing policy.