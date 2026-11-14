💰 Prostate symptoms men shouldn’t brush off

As men get older, the prostate gland (at the base of the bladder) slowly gets bigger and can squeeze the urethra, like a donut around a straw. This can change how you pee and may raise your risk for infections.

Doctors in this piece say men should not ignore:

Weak urine stream or trouble starting

Not fully emptying the bladder

Getting up 2–3 times a night to pee

Back pressure or discomfort while urinating

Frequent urinary tract infections

An enlarged prostate can sometimes be linked to prostate cancer, and cancer can also have no symptoms at all, which is why screening and regular checkups matter.

A PSA test measures a protein made by the prostate. A high PSA doesn’t always mean cancer; infections and inflammation can raise it too, so doctors look at changes over time.

If you or a man you love has these symptoms, talk with a primary care doctor or urologist and encourage open conversations with friends about getting checked.