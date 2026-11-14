📢 Learn the hidden meanings behind kids’ emojis and acronyms

Some emojis and text shortcuts kids use today can mean much more than a simple smiley face or “LOL.” A viral chart from For Working Parents highlights emojis and codes that can point to drugs, sex, or extremism, plus phrases like Code 9 / CD9 ("parents are around") and GNOC ("get naked on camera").

Digital safety group Screen Sanity warns about acronyms like KYS, which can mean “kill yourself.” Their co-founder says parents need to help kids understand how serious these words are, even when they seem like a joke.

Experts suggest:

Show curiosity about the emojis and acronyms your kids use

about the emojis and acronyms your kids use Ask them to teach you their “language”

their “language” Use that as a way to talk about online safety and respect

Many parents feel shocked when they learn these meanings, but staying informed and talking openly can help keep kids safer online.