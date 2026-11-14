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📢 What some emojis and acronyms really mean in kids’ texts
📢 Learn the hidden meanings behind kids’ emojis and acronyms
Some emojis and text shortcuts kids use today can mean much more than a simple smiley face or “LOL.” A viral chart from For Working Parents highlights emojis and codes that can point to drugs, sex, or extremism, plus phrases like Code 9 / CD9 ("parents are around") and GNOC ("get naked on camera").
Digital safety group Screen Sanity warns about acronyms like KYS, which can mean “kill yourself.” Their co-founder says parents need to help kids understand how serious these words are, even when they seem like a joke.
Experts suggest:
- Show curiosity about the emojis and acronyms your kids use
- Ask them to teach you their “language”
- Use that as a way to talk about online safety and respect
Many parents feel shocked when they learn these meanings, but staying informed and talking openly can help keep kids safer online.
More Info: Parents learn hidden meanings behind some emojis a...
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