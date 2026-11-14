📢 Aging Untold episode looks at chronic stress and healthy aging

A new Aging Untold episode is out, focused on how stress and learning affect us as we age.

Experts, including Dr. Rhea Rogers, explain when everyday stress turns into chronic stress – when you “can’t turn it off” – and share simple ways to calm your body, like box breathing and the SEEDS method.

The show also looks at older adults going back to college, with tips and resources for finding free or low‑cost classes for personal enrichment and brain health.

Another segment covers ketamine infusion therapy as a possible option for some people with chronic pain who haven’t found relief from standard treatments, along with important medical reasons why some people should not use it.

Finally, you’ll meet 78‑year‑old George Doxtader from Eaton Rapids, Michigan, who has spent about 10 years sitting at State and Main streets, greeting neighbors with a thumbs‑up and a smile.

The program is educational only; for any medical concerns, talk with your doctor or call 911 in an emergency.