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Rhode Island
💰 How 2027 open enrollment could change your 2026 tax bill
12 days ago
💰 Open enrollment now affects your 2026–27 taxes more than ever
If you buy health insurance through the Marketplace or are self‑employed, your open enrollment choices will show up on your tax return.
Key things to know:
- Premiums jumped in 2026 because enhanced tax credits expired and insurers raised rates.
- If your income goes over 400% of the federal poverty level, you lose the premium tax credit entirely.
- Starting with 2026 returns, you must repay all excess Advance Premium Tax Credit—there’s no cap.
- Update your Marketplace income within 30 days of big income changes to avoid a surprise tax bill.
- Open enrollment for 2027 coverage on HealthCare.gov runs Nov. 1, 2026–Jan. 15, 2027.
- Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1.
Tax tips:
- Watch for Form 1095-A by Jan. 31 and check it for errors.
- File Form 8962 with your tax return if you got advance credits.
- If self‑employed, use Form 7206 and Schedule 1 to deduct your health premiums (up to your net profit).
- In CA, MA, NJ, RI, and DC, going without coverage can trigger a state penalty, unless you qualify for an exemption.
More Info: Self-Employed? Your 2027 Health Plan and Taxes
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.