💰 Open enrollment now affects your 2026–27 taxes more than ever

If you buy health insurance through the Marketplace or are self‑employed, your open enrollment choices will show up on your tax return.

Key things to know:

Premiums jumped in 2026 because enhanced tax credits expired and insurers raised rates.

in 2026 because enhanced tax credits expired and insurers raised rates. If your income goes over 400% of the federal poverty level , you lose the premium tax credit entirely.

, you lose the entirely. Starting with 2026 returns , you must repay all excess Advance Premium Tax Credit—there’s no cap.

, you must repay excess Advance Premium Tax Credit—there’s no cap. Update your Marketplace income within 30 days of big income changes to avoid a surprise tax bill.

of big income changes to avoid a surprise tax bill. Open enrollment for 2027 coverage on HealthCare.gov runs Nov. 1, 2026–Jan. 15, 2027 . Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1 .

on HealthCare.gov runs .

Tax tips: