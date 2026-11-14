🌧️ Strong storms and heavy rain expected Sunday

The National Weather Service – Houston/Galveston is warning of strong storms and heavy rain on Sunday across southeast Texas, including our area.

When: Strongest storms and heaviest rain late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon

Strongest storms and heaviest rain What to expect: Heavy rain with rates up to 2–3 inches per hour , especially south of I-10 and along the coast Rain totals around 1–3 inches , with some coastal spots over 4 inches Risk of flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas and minor street flooding Gusty onshore winds 15–20 mph , gusts up to 30 mph starting Saturday night , staying elevated through Monday along the coast and barrier islands Marginal risk for severe storms Sunday, with damaging winds and severe hail possible



Plan extra travel time Sunday, avoid flooded roads, and keep an eye on updates from the National Weather Service through the weekend.