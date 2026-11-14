💰 Free money skills class at Odessa College this Saturday

Odessa College is offering a free financial literacy class, “How to Adult 101: Financial Skills for Real Life,” on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10:00–11:30 a.m. in Room 128 of Gregory Williams Hall.

A local certified public accountant, in partnership with Whitley Penn, LLP, will cover:

Budgeting

Credit scores

Responsible credit card use

Differences between W-2 and 1099 employment

The class is free and open to the public, and attendees can ask questions and get personal financial advice.

Those interested are encouraged to register in advance through Odessa College.