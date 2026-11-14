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📢 Easy, heart-healthy turkey chili recipe to try at home
📢 Easy, heart-healthy turkey chili from Texas Diabetes Institute
Looking for a simple, healthy dinner idea? The University Health Texas Diabetes Institute is sharing this Easy Turkey Chili recipe from their “Bringing Back the Joy in Cooking” series.
This chili uses lean ground turkey (less saturated fat than beef) and fiber-rich ingredients to support heart health, digestion, and steadier blood sugar.
Nutrition per serving (1 1/4 cups, makes 4 servings):
- 170 calories
- 11g carbs, 3g fiber, 5g sugar
- 28g protein, 2g fat
- 430mg sodium, 55mg cholesterol, 658mg potassium
Ingredients include:
- 1 lb lean ground turkey, 1 small yellow onion, 1 diced bell pepper
- 1 (14.5-oz) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- Black pepper, onion powder, cumin, chili powder
- Nonstick cooking spray
Basic steps: Brown the turkey in a sprayed stockpot (7–8 minutes), add all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, then simmer 15 minutes and serve.
After watching the cooking video, you can fill out a quick survey to share feedback and help shape future healthy recipes.
More Info: Easy Turkey Chili Recipe | University Health | Uni...
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