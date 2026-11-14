📢 Easy, heart-healthy turkey chili from Texas Diabetes Institute

Looking for a simple, healthy dinner idea? The University Health Texas Diabetes Institute is sharing this Easy Turkey Chili recipe from their “Bringing Back the Joy in Cooking” series.

This chili uses lean ground turkey (less saturated fat than beef) and fiber-rich ingredients to support heart health, digestion, and steadier blood sugar.

Nutrition per serving (1 1/4 cups, makes 4 servings):

170 calories

11g carbs , 3g fiber , 5g sugar

, , 28g protein , 2g fat

, 430mg sodium, 55mg cholesterol, 658mg potassium

Ingredients include:

1 lb lean ground turkey , 1 small yellow onion , 1 diced bell pepper

, , 1 (14.5-oz) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

Black pepper, onion powder, cumin, chili powder

Nonstick cooking spray

Basic steps: Brown the turkey in a sprayed stockpot (7–8 minutes), add all remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, then simmer 15 minutes and serve.

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