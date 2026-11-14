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📅 Nine CFISD middle schools earn UIL one-act play honors
12 days ago
📢 CFISD middle school theater students shine at UIL contest
Nine CFISD middle schools were honored at the Middle School UIL One-Act Play Contest, held Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6 at the Berry Center.
Each zone named three top productions:
- Zone I: Pandora’s Fire (Labay MS), Soundscapes (Sprague MS), Myth Guided (Bleyl MS)
- Zone II: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (Salyards MS), STREETLIGHTS (Watkins MS), The Girl in the White Pinafore (Goodson MS)
- Zone III: Shipwrecked! An Entertainment (Dean MS), The Great Pandemonium (Smith MS), John Lennon and Me (Aragon MS)
Best Performer awards went to:
- Zone I: Claire Cooper (Labay), Abraham Millstein (Sprague)
- Zone II: Joella Imade (Salyards), Ethan Englert (Goodson)
- Zone III: Abieri Nava (Dean), Ethan Castro (Smith)
Dozens of students from schools across CFISD also earned All-Star Cast, Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Best Technician, and Best Technical Crew honors, highlighting strong acting and behind-the-scenes work districtwide.
More Info: Nine schools honored at Middle School UIL One-Act ...
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