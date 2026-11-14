📢 CFISD middle school theater students shine at UIL contest

Nine CFISD middle schools were honored at the Middle School UIL One-Act Play Contest, held Oct. 23, 30 and Nov. 6 at the Berry Center.

Each zone named three top productions:

Zone I: Pandora’s Fire ( Labay MS ), Soundscapes ( Sprague MS ), Myth Guided ( Bleyl MS )

Pandora’s Fire ( ), Soundscapes ( ), Myth Guided ( ) Zone II: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe ( Salyards MS ), STREETLIGHTS ( Watkins MS ), The Girl in the White Pinafore ( Goodson MS )

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe ( ), STREETLIGHTS ( ), The Girl in the White Pinafore ( ) Zone III: Shipwrecked! An Entertainment (Dean MS), The Great Pandemonium (Smith MS), John Lennon and Me (Aragon MS)

Best Performer awards went to:

Zone I: Claire Cooper ( Labay ), Abraham Millstein ( Sprague )

Claire Cooper ( ), Abraham Millstein ( ) Zone II: Joella Imade ( Salyards ), Ethan Englert ( Goodson )

Joella Imade ( ), Ethan Englert ( ) Zone III: Abieri Nava (Dean), Ethan Castro (Smith)

Dozens of students from schools across CFISD also earned All-Star Cast, Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, Best Technician, and Best Technical Crew honors, highlighting strong acting and behind-the-scenes work districtwide.