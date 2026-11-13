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Arts & Culture
📅 Santa’s Adobe Workshop: $1–$5 holiday craft day Dec. 11
11 days ago
📅 Build a festive adobe “gingerbread” house this holiday season!
On December 11, 2026, the museum in the Hill Country Trail Region is hosting Santa’s Adobe Workshop.
This is a hands-on program where you can:
- Build your own mini adobe “gingerbread” house using real adobe bricks
- Decorate it with fun, festive touches
- Learn about traditional adobe construction while you create
Details:
- Cost: Free with regular admission ($1–$5)
- Registration: No advance registration required
- Parking: Limited free parking directly across from the museum entrance, plus several paid lots and garages within walking distance
Decorations are provided—just bring your imagination and creativity! It’s a simple, low-cost holiday outing that’s great for families and anyone who likes crafts and history.
More Info: Santa’s Adobe Workshop | Texas Time Travel
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