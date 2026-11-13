📅 Build a festive adobe “gingerbread” house this holiday season!

On December 11, 2026, the museum in the Hill Country Trail Region is hosting Santa’s Adobe Workshop.

This is a hands-on program where you can:

Build your own mini adobe “gingerbread” house using real adobe bricks

Decorate it with fun, festive touches

Learn about traditional adobe construction while you create

Details:

Cost: Free with regular admission ( $1–$5 )

Free with regular admission ( ) Registration: No advance registration required

Parking: Limited free parking directly across from the museum entrance, plus several paid lots and garages within walking distance

Decorations are provided—just bring your imagination and creativity! It’s a simple, low-cost holiday outing that’s great for families and anyone who likes crafts and history.