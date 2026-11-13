📅 Christmas in the Park at Guadalupe River State Park

Celebrate the holidays at Guadalupe River State Park as it turns into a winter wonderland on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12, 2026.

From 5–7 pm, stop by the Discovery Center and Amphitheater for family-friendly holiday crafts, stories, and activities.

Then from 6–9 pm, take a drive-thru light show through the Turkey Sink campground, with beautifully decorated campsites and lots of holiday cheer.

The event is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring monetary donations or wish list items to support a chosen organization (TBD).

Perfect for families, couples, and friends looking for an easy, festive night out close to home.