📅 Native Fashion & Film Festival at Choctaw Landing Nov. 21

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a full day of Indigenous art, fashion, film, and culture.

The Native Fashion & Film Festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Choctaw Landing, 272 N. State Highway 259A, Hochatown, OK 74728 on Cypress Lawn (moving indoors if it rains). Admission is free.

Highlights:

4 p.m. – Native Fashion Show featuring designs by Teresa Billy, Sarah Smith, Teri Scroggins (Humma Fichik), Cliff Wilson, Colt James, and Michael Pilant , modeled by about 30 Choctaw models

– Native Fashion Show featuring designs by , modeled by about 5:30–6 p.m. – Q&A with the designers

– Q&A with the designers 6–7 p.m. – Film showings by Indigenous filmmakers, including Steven Paul Judd and Mark D. Williams , plus a film by Choctaw youth

– Film showings by Indigenous filmmakers, including and , plus a film by Choctaw youth 1:30 p.m. – Opening welcome, Lord’s Prayer, and Choctaw hymns

– Opening welcome, Lord’s Prayer, and Choctaw hymns 2–4 p.m. – Fancy Native Dancers

– Fancy Native Dancers 11 a.m.–8 p.m. (all day) – Cultural vendors, traditional food (including Indian tacos from Cypress Grill), and an exhibition stickball tournament on Oka Sita Lawn

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the fashion, films, performances, and food.