📢 Celebrate World Kindness Day with a simple good deed.

On November 13 (World Kindness Day), the Talking Book Program suggests one easy act of kindness: tell someone you know about their free library services for people with print disabilities.

If you or someone you care about has trouble reading standard print, the program offers free access to audiobooks and other materials.

The library is also highlighting a few books about kindness:

CHANNEL KINDNESS: STORIES OF KINDNESS AND COMMUNITY (DB 100867)

DEEP KINDNESS: A REVOLUTIONARY GUIDE FOR THE WAY WE THINK, TALK, AND ACT IN KINDNESS (DB 111766)

RABBIT EFFECT: LIVE LONGER, HAPPIER, AND HEALTHIER WITH THE GROUNDBREAKING SCIENCE OF KINDNESS (DB 97041)

Share the Talking Book Program with someone who might benefit, or check out one of these titles yourself to mark the day.