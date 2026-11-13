📢 Wheeling names new deputy fire chief after longtime leader retires

After more than 31 years with the Wheeling Fire Department, Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mella has retired. He was honored at the Nov. 2 village board meeting, where Fire Chief Scott Salela praised his service and presented him with an honorary street sign.

Mella joined the department as a paramedic in 1995, served 14 years as a lieutenant, and became deputy chief in 2020. He also deployed with a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System task force to help after Hurricane Katrina (2005) and Hurricane Florence (2018).

The village has promoted Acting Lt. Nicholas Tomeczko to be the new deputy fire chief. Tomeczko joined Wheeling as a firefighter/paramedic in 2010 and has been the department’s medical officer since 2011. Officials say he knows the department and community well and was chosen through an internal promotion process.