⚠️ 2027 Bayside bulk & brush pickup dates now online

The Town of Bayside has posted the 2027 bulk and brush pickup dates on its website.

If you use city trash services and plan to set out large items or yard brush next year, now’s a good time to check the schedule so you can plan ahead.

You can see all the dates and details by visiting the town’s website and following the link for bulk and brush pickup information.