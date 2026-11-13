📅 Playoff Pep Rally at Ralls ISD

Ralls ISD is holding a Playoff Pep Rally on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 2:55 PM.

The event is listed on the Ralls Independent School District calendar and is tied to school athletics playoffs. Specific details like which team is being honored or the exact campus location are not listed on this page.

If you’re a student, parent, or fan of the Ralls Jackrabbits or Lady Jackrabbits, check the school’s main calendar or campus announcements for where to go on 11/12 at 2:55 PM so you can join in and support the teams.