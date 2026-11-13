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📢 Sponsors needed for UIL Academic T‑shirts at New Home ISD
9 days ago
📢 Sponsor UIL Academic T‑Shirts for New Home ISD
New Home ISD is looking for a T‑shirt sponsor (or multiple sponsors) to provide matching shirts for our UIL Academic students and coaches.
About the group:
- ~170 total students and teachers
- Elementary: about 90 students/teachers
- Middle School: about 80 students/teachers
📅 Upcoming UIL Academic meets:
- Elementary: December 2, 2026 at New Home Elementary School
- Middle School: December 11, 2026 at New Deal ISD
If you or your business would like to help sponsor these shirts, please email:
- Julia Stephen – jstephen@newhomeisd.net
- Katy Adams – kadams@newhomeisd.net
Your support helps celebrate academic excellence for New Home ISD students.
More Info: New Home Independent School District -
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