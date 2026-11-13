📢 Sponsor UIL Academic T‑Shirts for New Home ISD

New Home ISD is looking for a T‑shirt sponsor (or multiple sponsors) to provide matching shirts for our UIL Academic students and coaches.

About the group:

~170 total students and teachers

students and teachers Elementary: about 90 students/teachers

about students/teachers Middle School: about 80 students/teachers

📅 Upcoming UIL Academic meets:

Elementary: December 2, 2026 at New Home Elementary School

at Middle School: December 11, 2026 at New Deal ISD

If you or your business would like to help sponsor these shirts, please email:

Julia Stephen – jstephen@newhomeisd.net

Katy Adams – kadams@newhomeisd.net

Your support helps celebrate academic excellence for New Home ISD students.