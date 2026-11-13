📅 Texas Rangers are bringing “Operation Game Thief” to the Janet F. Harte Public Library for a fun, educational outdoor program.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM (Central Time), the Texas Parks and Wildlife team will display confiscated poacher “treasures” and share the real stories behind them. It’s a continuous presentation, so you can drop by anytime during the event hours.

This in-person program is geared toward kids ages 6–12 and families and falls under Recreation.

The event will be held outside at Janet F. Harte Public Library.

If you or a family member need accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-2310 at least 48 hours in advance.