📅 World Kindness Day at Canton Elementary School

Canton Elementary School is planning a World Kindness Day event on Friday, November 13, 2026.

What: 💚 CES — World Kindness Day

💚 CES — World Kindness Day When: 11/13/2026 (time not listed)

(time not listed) Where: Canton Elementary School

If you have a student at Canton Elementary, mark your calendar so they don’t miss any special activities planned for that day. For exact times or details on what the school will be doing, please check the usual school communications from Canton ISD or contact the Canton Elementary School office closer to the date.