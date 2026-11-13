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📅 World Kindness Day at Canton Elementary School
7 days ago
📅 World Kindness Day at Canton Elementary School
Canton Elementary School is planning a World Kindness Day event on Friday, November 13, 2026.
- What: 💚 CES — World Kindness Day
- When: 11/13/2026 (time not listed)
- Where: Canton Elementary School
If you have a student at Canton Elementary, mark your calendar so they don’t miss any special activities planned for that day. For exact times or details on what the school will be doing, please check the usual school communications from Canton ISD or contact the Canton Elementary School office closer to the date.
More Info: 💚 CES — World Kindness Day | Canton Independent Sc...
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