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Ralls
📅 Middle School Honor Band Auditions in Hale Center Nov. 14
7 days ago
📅 Middle School Honor Band Auditions on Nov. 14
Ralls ISD middle school band students will have Honor Band auditions in Hale Center on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
This is a district calendar event for Ralls ISD middle school students who are trying out for Honor Band.
Families should:
- Mark 11/14/2026 on their calendars
- Plan for travel to Hale Center
- Coordinate with the middle school band director for exact times, transportation, and audition details
More Info: Middle School Honor Band Auditions-Hale Center | R...
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