📅 JH Choir All-Region Concert & Clinic

The JH Choir Region Concert and Clinic will be held from Friday, November 13, 2026, at 4:00 PM through Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Memorial High School.

This event is for 7th and 8th grade choir members who made All-Region from Seminole JH Choir.

If your student qualified for All-Region, mark your calendar and plan for transportation to and from Memorial High School on both days so they can take part in the concert and clinic activities.