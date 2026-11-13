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American Football
📅 Playoff football vs. Lockney on Nov. 13 in Andrews
4 days ago
📅 Playoff Football vs. Lockney – Game in Andrews
Iraan-Sheffield CISD has a playoff football game scheduled against Lockney on Friday, November 13, 2026.
- Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Opponent: Lockney
- Location: Andrews (exact venue not listed)
If you’re part of the Iraan-Sheffield school community, this is a chance to come out, support the team, and enjoy a playoff atmosphere.
You can also add the game to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” options on the district’s event page to get a reminder closer to game time.
More Info: Playoff Football vs. Lockney in Andrews | Iraan-Sh...
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