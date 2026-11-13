📅 Playoff Football vs. Lockney – Game in Andrews

Iraan-Sheffield CISD has a playoff football game scheduled against Lockney on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Opponent: Lockney

Location: Andrews (exact venue not listed)

If you’re part of the Iraan-Sheffield school community, this is a chance to come out, support the team, and enjoy a playoff atmosphere.

You can also add the game to your calendar using the “Copy to Google Calendar” or “Download iCal Event” options on the district’s event page to get a reminder closer to game time.